Last year movies hopped between multiverses, counted our seconds, and felt the need for speed. Now we're looking back at the soundtrack to 2022. Flicks at 4 host Kiana Del is joined by Colleen Phelps for the Flicks at 4 Oscars Special.

Tune in at 4pm on Friday March 10 for this two hour trip to the movies. It will re-air after the ceremony. Preview the nominees and our favorite soundtracks in the playlist below.