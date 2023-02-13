Today's ear X-tacy: XTC - "Senses Working Overtime"

XTC (a band near and dear to our hearts) released their album English Settlement on February 12, 1982. The double-album was their 5th studio album marking a shift in direction musically to a more expansive sound. Rhythmically heavy, acoustic numbers with more complex and intricate instrumentation was a preview of their future recordings.

The Andy Partridge-penned song "Senses Working Overtime,” was released as the lead single. Both the album and single became the highest-charting records XTC would ever have in the UK.

“Sadly, I never did get to see XTC perform live. My Louisville, Kentucky record store ear X-tacy was named in-part after the band. I had originally wanted to name it EAR XTC, but didn’t want the potential for a lawsuit.

Three years after the store had been open, I had a telephone conversation with Andy Partridge, one of the prizes the store received after winning a display contest for their Oranges and Lemons release. I told him about my reluctance to use the original name and he replied, “It’s a good thing you fancy us as a band, John. ‘Ear Herman’s Hermits’ doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.” Agreed.

-John Timmons