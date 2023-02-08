listen hear! Song of the Day: The Damned announce new album Darkadelic and share "The Invisible Man"

© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Published February 8, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Goth-punk legends The Damned have announced that they'll release their 12th studio album, Darkadelic, on April 28 via earMUSIC. The new record is the follow-up to Evil Spirits, released in 2018.

They’ve shared the album’s opening track, “The Invisible Man.” Staying true to their punk rock roots, the song opens with blazing drums and fuzzy guitars. Midway through the pace changes with the addition of gothic keyboards and eerie vocals.

In a statement released by the band, they said the new song: "swirls Captain Sensible’s trippy guitar swaths into David Vanian’s signature snarling baritone vocals in a tale of mystery and madness. It is one step beyond into a new Darkadelic universe as could only be conjured up by The Damned."

Watch the video directed by Martin Gooch below.

