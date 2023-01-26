listen hear! Song of the Day: Nickel Creek announce first new album in nine years sharing "Strangers"

They’re back! After nine years, the GRAMMY Award-winning trio Nickel Creek have reunited and announced their forthcoming album, Celebrants. Along with the good news, mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins shared the new song, “Strangers,” one of 18 tracks on the new record. It will be out March 24 via Thirty Tigers.

Speaking about the song, Thile shared, "This song is an exploration of the ostensibly rewarding but often awkward, even excruciating act of catching up with an old friend. Can the connection be reforged? Should it be?"

In a statement about the new album, the band said, "This is a record about embracing the friction inherent in real human connection. We begin the record yearning for and pursuing harmonious connection. We end the record having realized that truly harmonious connection can only be achieved through the dissonance that we've spent our entire adult lives trying to avoid."