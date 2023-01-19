David Crosby has died at 81

David Crosby, the founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Still & Nash, has died at the age of 81. The news was confirmed in a statement given by by Crosby's wife, Jan Dance.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," wrote Dance. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.

"Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Below is a recent interview when Crosby spoke with WFPK's Kyle Meredith

And a live track: