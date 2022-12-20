listen hear! Song of the Day: Jen Cloher "Being Human" - "Reclaiming your culture is an awkward and messy business"

listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like, and hope you do as well.

Australian singer, songwriter, and producer, Jen Cloher shared her empowering anthemic new song, “Being Human.” It’s taken from her forthcoming album, I Am The River, The River Is Me, due for release March 3, 2023.

Cloher shared: “Of all the songs on this album I am most nervous about, Being Human is the one. It’s earnest and basic and raw. Reclaiming your culture is an awkward and messy business. I can see why so many people shy away from it. When you’re not living on your own lands you have to seek it out and find the people who can support you.”

The new track is accompanied by a music video directed by Nick Mckk. Cloher performs with the Melbourne-based dance troupe Te Hononga o ngā Iwi (“the connection of nations”) – who also provide the haka chants in the song. Watch below:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekday mornings at 11:10.