listen hear! Song of the Day: Emily King shares new upbeat anthem "This Year"

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Emily King has released her upbeat new single, “This Year.” She also shared a lyric video for the anthemic tune and encouraged fans to embrace every word as they enter their next twelve months of relationships, adventures and self-motivation.

Speaking about the single, Emily shared, “I wrote ‘This Year’ last New Year’s Eve after realizing I’d spent most of my time vying for the attention of someone who couldn’t love me back.”