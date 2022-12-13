Take a break with these holiday specials on WFPL

As always, we're bringing you some special programs this month to hopefully add a little cheer to your holiday season. From all of us at WFPL, happy holidays and have a wonderful new year!

Monday, Dec. 19

7 p.m. Hanukkah Lights 2022

A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features all new Hanukkah stories. Read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

7 p.m. Selected Shorts: Holidays with Mom

Host Meg Wolitzer presents our holiday show – two stories about being home for the holidays and how you can count on your Mom to be there for you – and possibly to complicate things.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

7 p.m. A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play from Actors Theatre

Join us for a rebroadcast of Actors Theatre's audio adaptation of Dickens’s classic tale of redemption, connection, and generosity. Brought to life by their creative team in collaboration with award-winning radio producers, this spirited listening experience is for the whole family to enjoy.

Thursday, Dec. 22

7 p.m. Living on Earth: Holiday Season Stories of Warmth and Light

Native American myths and tales help us endure or even enjoy the short days and long nights of winter. Living on Earth’s annual celebration of stories helps connect people with the natural world and includes an Iroquois explanation of why the constellation Pleiades twinkles overhead and an Abenaki custom that asks forgiveness for any wrongs of the previous year.

Friday, Dec. 23

11 a.m. The One Recipe Holiday Special

Join host Jesse Sparks for a holiday edition of The Splendid Table’s newest “podbaby,” The One Recipe. Jesse talks to culinary superstars about their “One,” the recipe that signals the holiday has begun! They’ll get into traditions and food with influences from all over the world and leave you with recipes that could jumpstart your own festivities! It’s delicious eating all month long.

Saturday, Dec. 24

7 a.m. The One Recipe Holiday Special (repeat)

Monday, Dec. 26

7 p.m. A Season's Griot 2022

Hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, A Season's Griot is an annual one-hour special that captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot. From WHQR.

Saturday, Dec. 31

9 p.m. Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Hear sets from Ibrahim Maalouf, Lizz Wright, Ranky Tanky and Chucho Valdés.

