Win tix to The Everybody Band with Love Jones and The Get Down at Headliners

91.9 WFPK presents The Everybody Band with Love Jones and The Get Down, Friday, December 23rd at Headliners Music Hall.

The Everybody Band concert will support flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky and feature a special holiday set by Louisville’s ever-festive Love Jones, as well as performances by The Get Down and other guests tba.

Members of the Everybody Band will include Jimmy Brown, Sheryl Rouse, Bill Dean, Sherry Edwards, Lacey Guthrie, Ari Hatzell, Tristan Morrison, Roscoe Goose, Parker Hall, Mauriece Hamilton, Todd Hildreth, Brett Holsclaw, Tyrone Cotton, Keith Lankford, Scott Mertz, Ryan Nottingham, Ray Rizzo, Chris “Roadie” Rodahaffer, Scott Carney, Shadwick Wilde, Chuck Sharp, Mike Smith, Gwennan Thomas, and Caleb Adonay Leiva Vasquez.

