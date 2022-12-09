Holiday Specials 2022

Friday, December 16th

- A HANUKKAH RIDE HOME W/ LAURA SHINE (5-6 pm)

Hanukkah songs for your Friday Ride Home featuring Haim, Barenaked Ladies, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings and more!

Friday, December 23rd

–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY W/ LAURA SHINE (3-6pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

- A SOUND CLASH CHRISTMAS W/ MATT ANTHONY 7-11PM

Saturday, December 24th

- WINTERSONG W'/ STACY OWEN (9 am-noon)

Stacy shares songs about the cold from Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell, Vampire Weekend and more!

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX (12 - 4 pm)

- RELICS CHRISTMAS W/ DUKE MEYER (4 pm-7 pm)

Duke spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

- BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS W/ SHERYL ROUSE (7-10 pm)

Sheryl hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

- COOL CHRISTMAS MIX (10 pm -midnight)

Paul Ingles hosts songs to satisfy both the holiday music Grinch as well as the listener who can't get enough holiday tuneage.

Sunday, December 25th

- CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED W./ MICHAEL YOUNG (9 am-1 pm)

Michael shares his crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY W/ LAURA SHINE (1-3 pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

— ROOTS & BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY (3 – 6pm)

Michael Young hosts Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

- BLUEGRASS EVOLUTION (6-9 pm)

Aaron Bibelhauser hosts a Bluegrass Christmas special!

- 502UNES CHRISTMAS (9-10 pm)

Host Sam Sneed shares an hour of holiday tunes by Louisville artists!

Tuesday, December 27th

IN MEMORIAM W/ LAURA SHINE (3-6 PM)

Laura honors those we’ve lost this year including Taylor Hawkins, Naomi Judd, Meatloaf and more.

Friday, December 30th

WFPK hosts spend the day sharing their favorite albums of 2022!

Saturday, December 31st

- WFPK MIX hosted by Stacy Owen (9 am- 2 pm)

- 2022 Musicians Memorial Special (2 - 4 pm)

Paul Ingles remembers those we’ve lost in 2022 including Loretta Lynn, Olivia Newton-John and more.

Sunday, January 1st

- ROOTS AND BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (3-6 pm)

Michael Young shares his top Americana albums of 2022!