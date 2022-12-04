© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Cavetown: "No matter who you are, you have a purpose at the end to feed the earth"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published December 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST
Cavetown_Main-Press-Photo_KaneLayland-1-1.jpg
Kane Layland
/

Cavetown on Directing Frogs, Becoming Worm Food, & Working with Beabadoobee and Chloe Moriondo

Cavetown sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk Word Food. The English singer-songwriter, also known as Robin Skinner, tells us about making the video for “Frog” and having total creative control, the benefits of announcing the record before it was finished, and the album title’s relation to death and life cycles. Skinner also discusses working with Beabadoobee and Orla Gartland for two versions of the same song, their continuing partnership with Chloe Moriondo, and covering Teenage Dirtbag before it was a TikTok trend.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
See stories by Kyle Meredith