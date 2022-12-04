Cavetown: "No matter who you are, you have a purpose at the end to feed the earth"

Cavetown sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk Word Food. The English singer-songwriter, also known as Robin Skinner, tells us about making the video for “Frog” and having total creative control, the benefits of announcing the record before it was finished, and the album title’s relation to death and life cycles. Skinner also discusses working with Beabadoobee and Orla Gartland for two versions of the same song, their continuing partnership with Chloe Moriondo, and covering Teenage Dirtbag before it was a TikTok trend.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.