Culture Maven review: "Emily the Criminal"

Aubrey Plaza is turning out to be one of the more fascinating rising stars in film.

Not only doing comedy, for which she is best known.

But for serious roles that expose the issues facing her thirtysomething generation in these strange times.

Also as a producer.

Plaza is both — producer and serious actor — in “Emily the Criminal.” It streams on Amazon Prime.

Emily is burdened with an underlying rage. And significant debt, toward which she is making no headway while working for a caterer.

She discovers an out.

Working credit card scams.

