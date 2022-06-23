90.5 WUOL Continues 2022 New Lens Concert Series: Featuring Bourbon Baroque Playing Philip Glass at 21c Museum Hotel in Louisville

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is proud to continue a collaboration with 21c Museum Hotel to present the New Lens concert series. Exploring diverse and intriguing sounds and ideas in new music, art and society, this season of New Lens continues on Sunday, July 17 with Bourbon Baroque playing the music of Philip Glass. Members of Louisville’s Bourbon Baroque, a period instrument ensemble that specializes in music from the 17th and 18th centuries, are bringing their Baroque bows and sensibilities to minimalist pioneer Philip Glass. Bourbon Baroque's Outgoing Artistic Director, Alice Culin-Ellison, joins other string players of the ensemble: Sarah Cranor, Allison Monroe, and Lara Turner. The quartet will play some of Glass's iconic string quartet music like “Company,” the String Quartet No. 3 (Mishima) and selections from “Bent.”

New Lens is free, but seating is limited and a ticket is required by visiting Eventbrite.com. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, grab a cocktail and view the current exhibitions at 21c Louisville or visit Proof on Main to enjoy some culinary artistry. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Concerts will be held in the museum’s atrium.

The next New Lens concert will be Sunday, Aug. 14 at Louisville Public Media. Concert artists and details will be announced soon.